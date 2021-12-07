Age 94, of Owosso, joined his wife in heaven Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Meadows.
Masks will be required for the service.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service Friday.
Paul was born Feb. 3, 1927, in Muskegon, the son of Carl and Hattie (Buhl) Mael.
He graduated from Owosso Bible School, class of 1944, and attended Owosso Bible College.
Paul was a member of Owosso Wesleyan Methodist Church and National Office Products Association. He enjoyed golf, tennis, fishing, hunting and boating, and looked forward to traveling.
He married Betty Dawson in Shaftsburg April 24, 1953; she predeceased him Oct. 14, 2021.
Paul moved to Owosso from Muskegon in 1958 and went to work for Owosso Finance Company in the Owosso Hotel. He later went to work at Tarollis Hardware on Corunna Avenue. His career position was as a co-owner in the Shattuck Company, an office products dealership with multiple locations in Michigan as well as stores in Indiana, Florida, Texas, New Mexico and California from 1966 through 2018.
Paul is survived by his son Randy Mael; brother and sisters-in-law Dwight (Donna) Dawson, Esther (Jack) Bott and Dora Dawson; and many loving nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Betty, daughter Sandy Mael, son-in-law Steve Maloczewski, sister Beverly Hoover, and parents Carl and Hattie Mael.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Compassionate Ministries at the First Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
