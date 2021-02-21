Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at First Congregational Church with the Rev. Deb Grazier officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the time of the service.
Carol was born December 23, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Gregory) Landers. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1963.
Carol had a love for anything to do with angels and spending time with her friends and family.
She married Theodore “Ted” Austin in Owosso on January 23, 1965, during a snowstorm at the First Congregational Church.
Carol worked at Meijer as a greeter for 20 years. She is survived by her husband, daughter Terri Hartman, son Jeffrey Austin and two sisters.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Bob Landers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
