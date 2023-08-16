Jerry Duane Adams

Age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at home.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1935, to Nora Woolston and Harry Adams. He made his career with Buick in Flint where he served for 42 years. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Sandra Harkins. Together they had three children; Wayne of Coopersville, Michelle of Oakley and Lisa Bailey of Mason. He had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

