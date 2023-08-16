Jerry Duane Adams

Age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at home.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1935, to Nora Woolston and Harry Adams. He made his career with Buick in Flint where he served for 42 years. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married Sandra Harkins. Together they had three children; Wayne of Coopersville, Michelle of Oakley and Lisa Bailey of Mason. He had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is survived by sisters Valerie Valentino of Howell and Susan Balanowski of Haslett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Virginia Marshall, Leonard, Harold and Ward Adams.
Jerry loved playing pool at McFarlan’s and Sucker fishing in the spring. He will be sadly missed by his remaining humans and two dogs, Bailey and Spunky. Until we meet again, we love you, and you will not be forgotten. Rest in peace.
A visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning, with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Chesaning. Following the burial, a luncheon will be prepared at St. Peter Catholic Church. For further information please phone (989) 845-3420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.