Age 73, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Larry was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Flint, the son of LaVerne and Caroline (Heidenreich) Bulemore.
He graduated from Corunna High School and continued his education at Central Michigan University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree and then Michigan State University where he earned his Master’s in Education.
He married Peggy (Bender) Samson, in Owosso on July 31, 1999; he was predeceased by his first wife of 23 years, Judith Hutchens who passed away in 1992.
Larry worked as a teacher in New Lothrop Schools for 36 years, in Flushing for two years and then as a substitute teacher in Corunna and New Lothrop for 11 years after his retirement. He also coached track for 44 years, basketball for 48 years and many other sports. Larry loved teaching and coaching and was honored for his years by being awarded the Assistant Coach of the Year by the Basketball Coaches of Michigan in 2012 with over 800 victories in basketball, 200 wins in Boys Track and helped win three championships.
Larry was a member of the MEA, BCAM (Basketball Coaches of Michigan) and MITCA (Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association).
Larry is survived by his wife Peggy; his children Brian Bulemore (Kristi Osborn) of Bend, Oregon, Mike (Mende) Samson of Vernon and Tim Samson of Wildwood, New Jersey; grandson Derrick (Kelli) Samson of Watford, North Dakota; brothers Gary Bulemore of Owosso, David (Maryanne) Bulemore of Okemos and Allan (Cindy) Bulemore of Owosso; sister Kathy (Greg) Kamlay of Sterling Heights; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife Judith; sister-in-law Kathy Bulemore and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, ALS Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.
