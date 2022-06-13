Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Patricia was born March 1, 1935, in Owosso, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (McCaffrey) Malachowski.
She attended Owosso High School and St. Paul Catholic Church.
Patricia was a member of Corunna VFW. She volunteered with the ARC, serving on the board of directors for 43 years, as well as the Special Olympics. She also worked at Memorial Healthcare at the front desk for many years and was on the St. Paul Catholic Church funeral lunch committee.
Patricia enjoyed gardening and loved cooking and baking; especially for holidays, get-togethers and special occasions. Most of all, she looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson River.
She married Richard Sanderson in Corunna on April 20, 1957; he predeceased her on April 2, 2010.
Patricia was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. In her earlier years, she worked at Triggs and Miner, Mel Manor Motel and ran a home based cake decorating company specializing in wedding cakes.
Patricia is survived by children Debra Sanderson, Lynn Sanderson, Richard (Juleen) Sanderson II, Vicki Downer (Rodney Frantz) and Thomas Sanderson; grandchildren Kimberly (Matt) Stoddard-Herriman, Keri Jo (Bill) Harrison, Randy Sanderson, Kevin Downer, Rachel and Renae Sanderson, Krislyn Young and Kasey Young; many great-grandchildren; great-great grandson River; special hospice nurse Courtney; nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband; daughter Carla; grandson Brad Sanderson; parents; and siblings Roberta Harris, Jerry Malachowski and Ginger Moiles.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the ARC of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
