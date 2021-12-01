Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at home.
A private interment took place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Onalee was born Dec. 29, 1924 to Blake and Frances (Bordon) Beemer in Lennon. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1942. Onalee married Charles A. Nickerson June 11, 1955; they celebrated 43 years of marriage before he predeceased her in 1998.
Onalee worked at A.G. Redmond for many years, and she also worked with youth bowling at Capitol Bowl. During her life, she enjoyed crocheting, Bingo and bowling with the Thursday Sunshine League. Onalee was also an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Onalee was a member of the Eagles Aerie 851 since 1962, a life member of Moose since 1965, and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary 4005 of Corunna.
Onalee is survived by her children Dennis (Michelle) Boles of Tennesee, Curtis (Loretta) Boles of Tennessee, Dave Boles and Janis (Tony) Ingersol of Florida and Karen (Brian) Hazzard of Owosso; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; nieces Linda and Sharmayne of Owosso; many other extended family; and her special friend Stella Hawkins.
The family would also like to thank her caregiver Michelle Partridge.
She was predeceased by her husband Charles, son Gordon, brother Arnold, sister Nila, granddaughter Tammy, grandson Christopher and great-grandson Dennis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society or the Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road.
