Age 98, of Owosso, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at The Meadows of Owosso.
Per Beverly’s request, cremation and a private family gravesite service at Oak Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Beverly was born April 19, 1922, in Henderson to Andrew B. A. and Clara B. (Coy) Winters. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1939. He married Luella (Babcock) Winters, celebrating more than 58 years together. She preceded him in death in August 2001.
Beverly was known as the “go-to guy” for all things associated with cars. He worked his entire life in the automotive industry. He was a car salesman in the Owosso area, owned and operated his own used car dealership, and worked for others (Harrelson Chevrolet and Young Chevrolet) for many years in Owosso. He will be remembered for his love for his family, his friendly demeanor and his enjoyment of NASCAR.
Beverly is survived by his children Dan (Cindy) Winters of Owosso and Karen Winters of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Brian (Caitlin) Winters and Andrea (John) Johnson; great-grandchild Joshua Winters-Brown; brother Gerald “Jerry” Winters; sisters-in-law Irene Dunham, Audrey Babcock; brother-in-law George Babcock; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Healthcare Hospice, 826 W. King St., Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
