Susan Yvonne (Caraway) Frank

Age 63, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Owosso, loving wife, mother and sister passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Per her wishes she has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 63, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Owosso, loving wife, mother and sister passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Per her wishes she has been cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
She was born April 9, 1960, to Jimmy and Monabelle Caraway. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1978.
She is survived by husband Jeff Frank; daughter Ashley Frank; sister Connie (Jay) Smith; special aunt Lucy Chahoy; sisters-in-law Kathleen (Paul) Wilson, Beth (Tim) Ducharme and Cynthia (Tim) Celesti; in-laws Stan and Nancy Dungerow; step-siblings Crystal (Brandon) Schmitt, Susan (Brandon) Elmore, Buddy Brandon and Dickie Brandon; and step-mom Linda Caraway.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Kenny and Dave; sisters Debbie and Judy; and father-in-law Tom Frank.
Memorials are suggested to the MS foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at leememorialparkfuneralhome.com for the Frank family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.