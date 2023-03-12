Christian Lee Danek

Age 53, of Kalamazoo, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Chris was born in Owosso, on Oct. 25, 1969, to Tom and Donna (Tanner) Danek.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 5:03 am
He was preceded in death by his father Tom Danek and beloved grandparents, Frank and Lora Danek and William and Geraldine Tanner.
Chris is survived by his love Ann Boyle; children Amber, Abigail and Amelia; grandchildren Adrian and Amountrae; mother Donna (Tanner) VanLuven; sister Danielle (David) Marschke; brothers John Tejkl and Roger (Leslie) Jones; and many loving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In his younger years, Chris worked summers at the family business, Danek’s Good Time Ice Company. He went on to obtain his BSW from Western Michigan University. It was during those college years that Chris realized the vision of a social space for the Vine neighborhood. In 1992, he opened the iconic Fourth Coast Cafe. The Coast gave many a place to gather to play a game of chess, play euchre with new friends or just enjoy a cup of fourth roast. So many meaningful relationships were formed at the Coast for patrons and himself. Never content to rest, Chris opened the cherished Crow’s Nest Restaurant in 2003. With the help of an amazing staff, he created a delicious menu of unique and locally sourced dishes that patrons continue to wait in line to enjoy. During these years, he fathered three beautiful daughters whom he adored, Amber, Abigail and Amelia. Chris and Ann took the girls and his grandsons, Adrian and Amountrae, on many trips, camping in and exploring the beautiful natural wonders of the country. Chris was known as Papa Java to many, but most remember the dear friend who touched their lives with his loyalty, sensitivity and deep thoughts over a board game or a pool table. The passion to play pool was passed on from his dad and he played in many leagues, making lasting friendships along the way. Whether you remember him as a young Chris in Owosso or from a challenging game of pool, chess or poker; building lofts; or deep talks, he will be missed by many.
Please join us at a Life Story Service 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900, with a reception to follow in the Life Story Center from 5 to 7 p.m. where food, drinks and stories will be shared.
Visit Chris’s webpage at betzlerlifestory.com to archive favorite memories, photos and sign his guestbook.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Nature Conservancy.
