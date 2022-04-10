Age 69, of Owosso, died Monday, April 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. today at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. The Rev. Marvin Elford will officiate. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Blanc. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Brenda was born April 10, 1952, in Flint, the daughter of Leon and Dorothy (Goodall) Howay. She was a 1970 graduate of Holy Redeemer Catholic High School in Flint. She then went to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, S. Dakota, where she was a children’s matron. She married John Ray Ervin May 11, 1973, in Flint. She had resided in Owosso for the past six years, coming from Swartz Creek. Brenda was a freelance author; she wrote several award-winning books including “Barns of Michigan.”
She was a member of Mt. Hope Church in Corunna. She also was a member of the local, state, and national Women’s Writers Association.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, John; sons Robert L. (Lori) Ervin of Irvington, Alabama, and Andrew J. (Sarah) Ervin of Bourbannais, Illinois; granddaughters Grace and Elyse Ervin; siblings Kathy (Larry) Wiltse of Burton, Mike (Rose) Howay of Grand Blanc, Chris (Ray) Fejedelem of Swartz Creek, Pat Howay of Texas, Elle Wright of California, Steve (Char) Howay of Tennessee, and Mary Bedgood of Fenton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Alden Howay (Verona). Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
