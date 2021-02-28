Age 81, of Perry, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children.
Jim was born Feb. 27, 1939, in Troy to Homer and Gertrude Diebler.
He was a skilled draftsman by trade, but also loved the outdoors and was employed by Old Orchard Park as a park ranger. He enjoyed sports, motorcycles, karate, music, butterflies, hummingbirds, reading, fishing/fly fishing, spending time with family and friends, and, most importantly, was a man of faith.
He was very active in his community; for many years he worked as an EMT for Shiawassee County. He has touched many lives and has been honored and acknowledged for his years of dedication and service.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Diebler; children Diana Hoffman, Gene (Kay) Diebler, Tina (Steve) Fitzpatrick, Tommy (Mary) Willard and Wayne (Melanie) Mardlin; sister-in-law Ellen Blohm; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his former wife Neta Diebler, son James Edward Diebler, in-laws Edgar and Marjorie Blohm, and grandson Paul Mardlin.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests donations to be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of American Michigan Chapter (michigan.hdsa.org/), Shiawassee humane society (shspets.org/donate) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/).
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
