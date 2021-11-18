Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mary was born March 22, 1931, in Owosso, the daughter of John and Erma (Bordash) Klapko.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the love of her life, Alvin Dasen. She went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Northwood University. Mary never lived an average day in her life. Mary and Alvin wed in 1948 and were married 73 years. Mary had five children and worked everyday to provide for them. Working a number of years for the MEA and eventually becoming the director of the Shiawassee County United Way.
Mary shined most in her activities, she was a master seamstress and created hundreds of dresses. Mary also designed and made red-and-black hats, purses, shoes, etc. Painting, modeling, dancing and many other pursuits filled her days.
Mary became an avid runner at 54 and ran four marathons in her 60s.
Mary lived three lifetimes and enjoyed every one. She was one of a kind and will be missed.
Mary is survived by her children Alvin (Paula) Dasen, Ronald (Sandy) Dasen, Theodore (Janie) Dasen, Michael (Kim) Dasen and Cheryl Wiedman; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with many loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband Alvin.
Alvin and Mary are dancing in heaven and smiling on all of us. God blessed us with both.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Way.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.