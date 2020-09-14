Age 70, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6287 Kirby Road in Owosso.
Susan was born on Sept. 1, 1949 to Dale and Grace (Wilhelm) Spencer in Saginaw. She worked in retail for many years. During her life, she loved camping, cooking, and taking trips to the Mackinaw area, and to her family cabin in Edenville. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her sons Ken (Kristy) Blakemore and Joe (Kelli) Blakemore, and their father William Blakemore; six grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kelly, Aaron, Drew, Zach and Devin; great-grandson Levi; sister Diane (Pat) Wheeler; nephew Dan (Holly) Blakemore; and great-nephews Christian and Keagan.
She is predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.