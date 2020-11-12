Was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Wilmington, North Carolina, to Frank and Bernice (Nichols) Hagadon.
He graduated from Corunna High School in 1963. He enjoyed repairing and painting salvaged vehicles with his father, Frank. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the Dog and Gun Club and other various drinking establishments throughout the county.
He loved to take his wife and daughters boating and fishing, and spending time at Hubbard Lake at the family cottage. He also liked to bring home stray and wild animals for his girls to raise.
He retired from the Shiawassee County Road Commission as a supervising road foreman in 1996 after 27 years of service. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his beautiful daughters.
He is survived by his daughters Gerri Lynn (Joe) Szakal, Janine (Bill) Reber, Denise (David) Poirier and Rachel Hagadon; grandchildren Jessica (Alex) Zechmeister Meakin, James Blevins, Courtney (Adam) Petersen, Rachel Reber, Robert Hagadon, Mitchell Poirier, Randee Poirier and Steven Hagadon; great-grandchildren Louis Meakin and Mia Meakin; sister Vicki Kinker; and nephews Chris (Cindy) Kinker and Kevin (Mandy) Kinker.
He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Bernice.
A private service will be held by his daughters at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.