Age 57, of Owosso passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Mabry officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Craig was born July 30, 1963, in Lapeer, the son of Charle and Helen (Hudson) Whitcome.
He attended both Owosso and Corunna schools.
Craig was a lifetime sports fan, and especially loved University of Michigan and Detroit teams.
He was employed through the years at various factories.
Craig is survived by his daughter Bobbie Jo Linderman; sister Deborah S. Whitcome; brother Kelvin Whitcome (Tina Hoy); niece and nephews Jason Whitcome, Kevin Hoy and Lisa Hoy; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Alan Louis Whitcome, sister Shirley Smith and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
