Shirley Jean Jackson

Age 86, of Owosso, left the world Saturday, July 4, 2020, to join the Lord.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Shirley was born Sept. 21, 1933, the daughter of Mildred and Roy Redmond. She married James Keith Jackson June 23, 1951, in Sioux City, Iowa. He preceded her in death after 48 years of marriage.
Shirley participated in volunteer work for the church and various organizations. She was a counselor for the Alpha Center in Pensacola, Florida. She loved the beach, playing cards, china painting, and being with her children, grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her children James Keith (Debbie) Jackson Jr., Patrick Thomas (Isabel) Jackson, Patricia Ann Soler, Michael Redmond (Karen) Jackson, Jeffrey David (Maren) Jackson, Stephen Bryan (Betsy) Jackson, Susan Marie (David) Stephen and Andrew Douglas (Jenny) Jackson; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
