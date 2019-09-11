Age 92, of Perry, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Olive Branch Senior Assisted Living Facility in Perry.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, 214 S. Main St. The Rev. Dr. Harold DeMott will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.
Gerald was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Pulaski, to Emory and Faye (Loveless) Barnhart. He attended and graduated from Hanover High School in 1944. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force, entering in 1947 and being honorably discharged in 1949.
He married the love of his life Marilyn (Wild) and settled in Williamston, to raise his family. Gerald worked his entire life in farming; raising animals and growing crops. He loved to hunt, shoot skeet, square dance, and play golf, cards and games with friends and family in his spare time.
Gerald is survived by his children Linda (Tim) McDaniels and Dean (Christine) Barnhart; grandchildren Ron McDaniels, Jerry (Jennifer) McDaniels, Heath (Robyn) Barnhart, James (Kara) Barnhart, Jason (Stephanie) Barnhart, Chad (Rachel) Barnhart and Amber Barnhart; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; twin sister Geraldine Chambers; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emory and Faye Barnhart; wife Marilyn; sister Phyllis Dubina; and brother Dale Barnhart.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Olive Branch Assisted Living Center and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care, love and support over this past month.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.