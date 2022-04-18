Ralph Ryan

Age 90, of Morrice, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1932, in Bennington Township to Howard and Maxine (Burcroff) Ryan. He was a graduate of Morrice High School, class of 1950. He married Mary I. Martin on Feb. 10, 1951, in Owosso, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2000. He worked for Fisher Body in Flint, retiring in 1988. Ralph enjoyed spending time outside — fishing, hunting and playing softball. His most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren (who affectionately called him “Gramps” and teased him about being grumpy).
Ralph is survived by children Christine (Lynn) DuVal, Kenneth (Barb) Ryan, Julia (Bob) Ryan-Brawner, Thomas (Pam) Ryan and William Ryan; grandchildren Jennifer (Nathan), Brian (Jennifer), Ashley (Zak), Ken, Dan, Lindsay (Sean), Mike (Mary), Nate (Holly), Kate, Kerstan (Spenser), Brett and Jessica (Justin); great-grandchildren Makena, Leila, Walker, Rylynn, Dominic, Jackson, Layla, Sam, Jordan, Chance, Caden, Carter, Emma, Taj and Avery; great-great-grandchild Raelynn; sisters Mary Schafer, Evelyn VanKirk, Ruth Stapley and Ann Maree (Paul) Austin; sisters-in-law Beverly and Jackie Ryan; brother-in-law Mike (Mary) Martin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by brothers Michael and Charles Ryan and daughter-in-law Karol Ryan.
The family gives a special thanks to Sparrow Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate guidance.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association at heart.org, Morrice Area Sports Boosters, 691 Purdy Lane, Morrice, MI, 48857, or Sparrow Hospice Services at sparrow.org/hospice.
The family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel where online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.