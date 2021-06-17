Age 69, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Owosso, passed away Feb. 25, 2021.
Marshall had a bachelor’s degree in business management from Brigham Young University and a master’s in health administration from Central Michigan University. He was a hospital finance director in Owosso, and a third party administrator in Wayne.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Marshall also participated in the Rotary Club in Columbus, Indiana, and in Owosso.
He loved running, canoeing, kayaking, camping and reading. His greatest love was for his family.
He is survived by his wife Lora; sons Benjamin (Hiromi), Grant (Rebekah), Aaron (Sarah), and Daniel (Diana); 11 grandchildren; and two sisters.
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. today, June 18, at Norman Funeral Home in Hope, Indiana. Burial will be at Home Moravian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be donated to Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.