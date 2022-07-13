Phyllis A. (Sanger) Hilliker

Age 86, of Perry, formerly of Vernon, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Olive Branch Assisted Living in Perry.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand. Elder Jerry Mogg will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the service.
Phyllis was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Onaway, to Phillip and Leona (Bailey) Sanger. She was the ninth of 11 children and the last surviving after the passing of her sister, Ethel, on July 8. She attended Corunna High School and married Gerald Garnett in 1954 in Bay City. Together they had two children: Russel in 1955 and Thomas in 1956. She remarried in 1961 to Cecil Hilliker, who had three children from a prior marriage: Robert, Sandra and Barbara. She and Cecil had three more children, beginning in 1962: Donald, Patrick and Bettie.
She worked in Owosso at Redmond’s Manufacturing until her retirement in 1993. Phyllis enjoyed crocheting in her spare time and sharing those gifts with others. She was a faith-filled servant of Christ and active member of the Community of Christ in Owosso.
Phyllis is survived by children Russel (Connie) Hilliker, Thomas (Rosemary) Hilliker, Robert (Jill Perry) Hilliker, Sandra (Henry Ward) Martin III, Barbara Hawes, Donald Hilliker, Patrick Hilliker and Bettie Hilliker; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Cecil in 2003.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to both Olive Branch Assisted Living and Grace Hospice for their compassion and tender care of their mother.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
