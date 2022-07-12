Kenneth Fredric SpringsDec. 4, 1933 - July 6, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of Kenneth Fredric Springs.
Ken was a graduate of Durand high school in 1953, where he was quite an outstanding athlete, winning many awards in football, basketball and track.
He joined the U.S. Army from May 1954 to April 1956. He served in Germany and played for the Army basketball team.
From there, he played football for Central Michigan University, then attended General Motors Institute for tool and die.
His career for GM spanned 26 years; he retired on disability.
Ken is survived by daughters Michele Springs, Cheryl (Don) Springs-Cortese and Kendra (Wes) Hull; daughter-in-law Paula Springs; sister Sharon (Jim) Rawles; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; Shelby, mother of his children; and his ex-wife Jeannie Springs.
He was predeceased by his sons Curtis and Matthew Springs; parents John and Mae Welton; sister Gwen (Presley) Stutts; and daughter-in-law Cher Springs.
He had several special neighbors and the best caregiver ever, Donna, who he dearly loved and were very instrumental in helping care for him in his later years.
He took Jesus’ hand while being cared for by wonderful Tidewell Hospice House nurses in Port Charlotte, Florida, and was looking forward to seeing his loved ones that predeceased him.
His military service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the VA National Cemetery in Holly.
