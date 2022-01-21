Age 103, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
He was born on June 13, 1918, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Daniel and Mabel Bursch.
Daniel is survived by his sons Lowell (Linda) Bursch, Charles Bursch and Herbert (Patricia) Bursch; grandchildren Eric (Robin) Bursch, Emily (Darin) VanderMolen and Ian Bursch; siblings Richard Bursch, Dottie McCoy, Madge Morris and Darlene Bursch-Cotz; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
He was preceded in death in February 2018 by his wife of 73 years, Madge; and brothers William, Roger and Albert.
Daniel served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a pilot for one of the first B-29 bomber groups in the Pacific Theater.
Following his military service, he graduated from Colorado College with a master’s degree in education.
From 1950 to 1966 he conducted missionary work in Zambia, Africa, working as the administrator and overseeing the construction of mission schools.
Upon his return to the United States, he later became the president at Owosso/John Wesley College, obtaining his educational doctorate from Michigan State University. After his service at the college, Daniel worked in real estate with LeValley Realtors until his full retirement.
Due to continuing concerns with COVID-19, private funeral services for Daniel will take place with full military honors to be accorded by the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consideration for memorial contributions may be directed to the Covenant Living of the Great Lakes Benevolent Fund, 2510 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504; Berkley Hills Church, 1670 Ball Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 or Global Partners (Missions) of the Wesleyan Church, PO Box 50434 Indianapolis, IN 46250, or wesleyan.org/donate.
The family welcomes messages and memories in their online guestbook at plaisierfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.