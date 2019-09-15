James Larry ‘Ole Pa’ Sprague

Age 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Owosso, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Punta Gorda.
He was the son of Ivan and Marvel Sprague, born May 29, 1936, in Owosso. James was an Army veteran, a member of the VFW and the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club.
James was self-employed and owned Sprague Tire and Wheel for many years. He will be remembered for his generosity, kind heart and his sense of humor. James was a loving husband, father and “silly” grandpa.
He will forever join his wife of 53 years, Carolyn, who preceded him in death. His family includes son Kevin (Kim) Sprague; daughter Karen (Bill) Becker; son Kenyon (Missy) Sprague; grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Austin, Colby and Kolten; sisters Jackie Flynn, Jo Ellen Hartley and Sandy Schleef, who preceded in death; and brothers Robert Sprague, who preceded him in death, and Michael Sprague.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Drive in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Relay for Life of Charlotte County. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
