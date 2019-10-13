Age 89, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Meadows of Owosso.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
June was born March 22, 1930 in Owosso, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Fitzpatrick.
She was a St. Paul High School graduate, class of 1948 and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
June enjoyed her children, dancing and spending time with her many friends.
She married Phillip Lloyd Kelley at St. Paul Catholic Church on Nov. 7, 1953; he predeceased her on Mar. 15, 2015.
June was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family as well as many years spent preparing meals for Shiawassee Council on Aging.
She is survived by her children Monica Sinclair, Teresa Kelley, Janice (Pete) Zavalla, Patrick (Martha) Kelley and Court (Beth) Kelley; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.