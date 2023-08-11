Eulea I. Langworthy

God reached down from Heaven to pick Eulea for his bouquet of the day Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

She was born in Chapin, Michigan of Byron and Margaret (Gimm) Jackson on Nov. 5, 1929. As a child, she attended Booth School and Sawyer School near Chapin, which were both one-room schools. She also attended Elsie High School and later graduated from adult classes at Corunna Schools in 1975. Eulea was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Owosso.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.