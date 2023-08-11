Eulea I. Langworthy

God reached down from Heaven to pick Eulea for his bouquet of the day Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
She was born in Chapin, Michigan of Byron and Margaret (Gimm) Jackson on Nov. 5, 1929. As a child, she attended Booth School and Sawyer School near Chapin, which were both one-room schools. She also attended Elsie High School and later graduated from adult classes at Corunna Schools in 1975. Eulea was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Owosso.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna. The Rev. Mona Joslyn will officiate the service.
The visitation for friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service Monday. Burial will be at Pinetree Cemetery in Corunna.
Eulea married William Sutliff in August 1946, they had five children and were married for 34 years, divorcing in 1981. She married Creston Langworthy in October 1984, and they were together for 14 years.
Eulea worked down through the years at Universal Electric and Ventrola in Owosso. She retired in 1991 after 16 years as a bus driver for Corunna Public Schools.
Eulea enjoyed bowling very much for about 56 years and was in different leagues at Capital Bowl and Riverbend. Her biggest bowling accomplishment was picking up the “Big 4” split. In her later years, she enjoyed going on trips with her friends, the highlight being a trip to Hawaii in 2001. She loved playing cards, going to casinos, watching Tiger baseball, being on her computer and reading on her tablet. She also loved making jewelry and greeting cards and crocheting afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren or prayer shawls for her church and community. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, who were her whole life, and considered them her best friends. Eulea felt very honored to be part of nine different, five-generation groups in her family.
Eulea is survived by her children son Charles (Alice) Sutliff of Oneonta, New York, daughters Darlene (Larry) Pryor of Owosso, Carol (Mark) Bannan of Owosso, Sherry (Tom) Hepfner of Titusville, Florida and Jackie (Steve) Linabury of Corunna; grandchildren Zakory Sutliff, Terry (Becky) Sutliff, Debra (Lyman) Woodworth, Jeremy Pryor, Chris (Libby) Cook, Jeffrey (Lisa) Burkhardt, Belinda (Corey) Howard, Krissy Burkhardt, Troy (Victoria) Hepfner, Lisa (James) Browning, Andrew (Farren) Linabury and Cale Linabury; great-grandchildren Ella, Owen and Duncan Sutliff, Natalie (Josh) Zaucha, Vincent Cook, Meagan and Lucas Burkhardt, Stephanie (Skyler) Allen, Larz, Ashlee and Emma Howard, Allyson Browning and Audrey Linabury; great-great-granddaughters Copelynne VanStrate and Viola Walters; and several extended family members.
Preceding her in death were parents Byron and Margaret Jackson, husband Creston Langworthy, brother LaVerne Jackson, great-granddaughter Allysia Burkhardt and several aunts, uncles and close cousins.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the amazing and compassionate care of Dr. Angela Badra and Dr. Ibrahim Shah. Thanks to both, we were blessed with many more years with our precious matriarch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.