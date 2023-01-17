Howard ‘Jerry’ Horn

A kind, gentle and loving man.
A kind, gentle and loving man.
Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony to follow.
Jerry was born May 24, 1938, in Owosso, the son of Howard and Edna (Curtis) Horn.
He graduated from Elsie High School, the class of 1957.
He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Mary Ann Fatura at St. Cyril Catholic Church on June 29, 1957.
Jerry was an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, Card club for 50 years and a UAW retiree. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and hunting. Jerry especially looked forward to camping with his family.
Jerry went to LCC to become a journeyman. He worked in maintenance at Johnson Controls for almost 30 years.
Jerry leaves behind his wife Mary Ann Horn; children Jill (Ed) Horski, Vicki McMinn, Jerry M. Horn and Tammy (Steve) DeRoche; grandchildren Jason, Luke, Ned, Dylan, Braden, Heather, Krystal and Garret; nine great-grandchildren; sister Thelma Goodrich; along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Howard and Edna Horn: sisters Patricia Chamberlain and Joan Parks: and son-in-law Don McMinn.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
