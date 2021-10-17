Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1924, in Owosso, the daughter of Frank and Leona (Fricke) Galloway.
She attended Owosso High School.
Virginia and her late husband Rueben looked forward to family time at the cabin up north on Higgins Lake, where they enjoyed snowmobiling with their grandchildren. Together they enjoyed traveling in their motor home across the U.S. to some of their favorite places, such as Florida and Texas, and later enjoyed 20 years of wintering in Florida. She loved tending to her flowers and crocheting afghans for her loved ones. Most of all, Virginia loved to spend time with her friends and her family.
She married Rueben Leland on Dec. 8, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio; he predeceased her in 2009.
Virginia worked as a manager and seamstress at Owosso Dry Cleaners for many years as well as Redmonds in her earlier years as an inspector.
Virginia is survived by daughter Alice Pokorny; son Bert (Patricia) Leland; daughter-in-lawSue Leland; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; along with several other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband; son George; four grandchildren; father Frank Galloway and mother Leona Galloway; and four siblings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
