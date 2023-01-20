Marcia Kay (Richard) Drenovsky

Age 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Canal View – Houghton County, where she was a resident for the past seven years from complications associated with a stroke and Alzheimer’s.

She was born on June 26, 1939, at home in Shiawassee County to Carl and Geraldine (Wade) Post. She graduated from Durand High School in 1957, where she played the French horn in the band and sang in the choir. She then attended Flint Junior College and Eastern Michigan University where she received a state limited certificate to teach elementary school. She completed her formal education in 1972 from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s of science in social studies.

