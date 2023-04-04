Susan Newcom

Age 76, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at McLaren Hospital in Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Higgins officiating.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Susan was born March 12, 1947, in Detroit, the daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Zunk) Lawther.
She graduated from Cooley High School in 1965 and earned her BA from Michigan State University in 1969.
Susan was very artistic. She was a Shiawassee Arts Council member and a volunteer at MHC, where she taught art to patients on the fifth floor. She was a member of Current Topics. She was involved in a book club with her friends and Bible study at her church. She loved spending time at her camper at Eagles Cove.
She married Daniel Newcom on July 26, 1968 at St. Scholastica Church in Detroit. He predeceased her on June 27, 2022.
Susan spent 30 years as a fourth grade teacher in Perry Public Schools.
Susan is survived by her son Kyle (Deb) Newcom; daughter Kristan (Christopher) Chase; grandchildren Vivian and Nicholas Chase and Mary Jo Newcom; two sisters Linda Lees and Barb Martell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Lawther; mother, Kathleen Lawther; husband, Daniel J. Newcom; and sister, Kathy Stephens.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
