Age 81, of Gaines, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with Rev. Danny Bledsoe officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Barbara was born to Earl and Mary Williams May 23, 1938, in Jennings. She was married to Robert Abrams for 60 years.
Barbara attended the Durand Church of the Nazarene, where she was a Sunday school teacher for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Abrams is survived by her daughters Yolanda Kirtley, Lucinda Abrams and Melinda Abrams; sisters Shirley Williams and Vivian Brancheau; brother Norman (Rhea) Williams; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, in 2015; parents; brother Edwin Williams; son-in-law Jan Kirtley; and brothers-in-law Richard Abrams and Joel Abrams.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Barbara’s family. Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
