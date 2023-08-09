Catherine Carol (France) Gustafson

Loving mother, wife and friend to many. Always a saint and now an angel. Catherine passed from this life and entered the next Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Born to Raymond and Marjorie France of St. Ignace on Aug. 27, 1950. Catherine leaves behind her mother, two sisters, two loving sons, six wonderful grandchildren and the perfect person/husband she waited nearly sixty years to meet.

