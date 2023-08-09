Catherine Carol (France) Gustafson

Loving mother, wife and friend to many. Always a saint and now an angel. Catherine passed from this life and entered the next Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Born to Raymond and Marjorie France of St. Ignace on Aug. 27, 1950. Catherine leaves behind her mother, two sisters, two loving sons, six wonderful grandchildren and the perfect person/husband she waited nearly sixty years to meet.
In addition to those who loved and adored her, Catherine leaves behind many who were blessed by her bright smile, thoughtful laughter and true kindness throughout her many years among us. Whilst growing up, working and raising children in St. Ignace and Owosso, Catherine spent her last many years among the sunny skies and beautiful beaches of Naples, Florida, where she continued to brighten the lives of those who knew her.
Never one to seek or want attention, Catherine did not wish to have a funeral or memorial service. While that is to be respected, we cannot let such a wonderful soul move on without remembering a time that she made our day brighter, made us laugh or simply touched our lives in some way. This day is not one to be sad, but one to look back and remember a great soul who was born with a small heart, developed a huge heart and left this world with a heart of gold.
You are already missed, will never be forgotten and will always be loved. Rest In Peace Mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.