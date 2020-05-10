Age 82, of Whitehall, was surrounded by family when he passed away at home Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Fremont, the son of Henry and Anna Hinken.
Dar married the former Susan Scott Nov. 12, 1960, beginning a long and wonderful life together that would be full of all the things Dar loved: family vacations, camping in and around Michigan, fishing and boating, traveling, family get-togethers, gardening, home improvement projects, photography, and a long line of well-loved dogs.
In recent years, Dar enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren and sharing stories of his youth with his sons.
Dar was a friendly, hardworking, outgoing man who will be deeply missed. He was a proud truck driver for more than 40 years, a vocation he dreamed of as a child when he would often draw a picture of a truck rather than his name on his school papers. After spending some time on the road with his own truck and working for several smaller companies, he spent 30 years of his career delivering freight for Central Transport in and around Owosso, where Dar was known to many of his customers and coworkers as Tiny.
Dar was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Corunna, and became a member of the White Lake United Methodist Church in Montague after moving to the White Lake area.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Susan; children Darrell (Rebecca), Tom (Kristin) and Brad (Deborah); grandchildren Craig, Brittany (Ryan), Sarah (Taylor), Tyler and Sam (Allie); and eight great-grandchildren. Uncle Dar will also be missed by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffery; his parents; sisters Grace, Katherine, Angeline, Beatrice and Merna; and brother George.
Cremation will take place, and a celebration of Darwin’s life will take place once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake United Methodist Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
