William Robert “Bill” Gillett

Age 84, of Owosso, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Pleasant View Medical Care Facility.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 15th from 2 to 8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. and a chalice service to follow.
Bill was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Owosso, to Melvin William “Bill” Gillett and Eleanor (St. John) Gillett.
He married Sharon Ann Long on Aug. 9, 1958, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. They have four children; Robert (Jane) Gillett of Grand Rapids, Jeffrey (Kathy) Gillett of Dunwoody, GA, Susan Gillett of Ann Arbor, and Kenneth (Jennifer) Gillett of Owosso.
Bill graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1953. He served in the United States Navy for four years including a year and half in Guam, where he was a proud communications specialist. He worked for Universal Electric, where he met the love of his life Sharon, and in 1975 they purchased West Side Cleaners, retiring in 1999.
Bill was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus 4th degree and the American Legion Post 57.
Bill is survived by his wife of 61 years; children; grandchildren Courtney, Rob, Will, Jack, Drew, Kate, Hunter and Abby; great-grandchildren Chloe, Cayla, Carson, Maeve and Rowan; other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Jon Michael, his parents and brother Melvin Gillett.
We wish to gratefully thank all the employees of Oliver Woods and Pleasant View Medical Care Facility for the kind care they gave Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul of Owosso or to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
