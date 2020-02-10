Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at McLaren-Flint, surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien and the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana con-celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m., and a Knights of Columbus Furth Degree chalice service following the rosary.
Andy was born Nov. 16, 1942; the son of William and Helen (Scollon) Kenney.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1961 and then attended Loras College and Eastern Michigan University. Andy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, involved in faith sharing groups and home-bound ministry.
Andy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, served on the credit union board, and various other committees. Andy was very involved with his children and grandchildren and their sports. Gramps was everyone’s biggest fan. He enjoyed woodworking, playing pool, golfing, and visiting with everyone at Jumbo’s and Drew’s.
Andy married Mary Kay Harkema at St. Paul Catholic Church Aug. 24, 1968.
Andy spent his years working in accounting and tax service, manager at Jumbo’s, and part-owner of Drew’s Steakhouse and Pub.
He is survived by his wife Mary Kay; children and grandchildren Brent (Andrea) Kenney, Bailey, Kieran and Delaney; Kathy (Pat) Waldie, Katie and Susie; Amiee (Matt) Vondrasek, Joe and Megan; Andy (Karrie) Kenney, Tanner and Taylor Kenney, Luke and Helen Habermehl; and Daniel (Heidi) Kenney; Jacob, Sam, Anna, Elle, and Molly. Also surviving are brothers John (Carol) Kenney, Jerry Kenney and David (Linda) Kenney; sisters Pat (Jim) King, Janet (Jim) Weimer, Betty Hopkins and Mary (Dan) Tomasek; brothers- and sisters-in-law Jim (Jacquie) Harkema, Sally Harkema, Anne Hawn, Sue Harkema, Jan Harkema; and several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
Andy was predeceased by his parents: sisters Virginia Lester, Loretta (Frank) Fox and Sharon Kenney; infant brothers Clare and Thomas; and brothers and sisters in-law Regina Kenney, David Hopkins, Tom Harkema, Bill Harkema, Merrell Harkema and Tim Hawn.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Catholic School or St. Vincent DePaul.
