Age 59, of Chesaning, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the time of service.
Jeffery was born Oct. 28, 1959 in Owosso, the son of Loren and Janet (Walder) Berthume.
He graduated from Corunna High School, Class of 1977.
Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing and everything in nature. He enjoyed softball and absolutely loved NASCAR but Jeff’s true passion in life was his family, especially his daughter.
Jeff spent his years working at Michigan Brick, Bruckman’s Moving and Storage and for Mike LePior.
Jeffery is survived by daughter Chelsie (Chase) Marchand; his fiance Sue Latty-Catterfeld and her daughters Caitlyn (Trent) Hooks and Samantha (Steven) Recker, and grandchildren Lina, Chase and Stevie; mother Janet Berthume; brothers and sisters: Bernie (Rick) Ford, Touya Zemla, Rene (Jim) Davis, Tammy (Dan) Carlton, Mike (Kim) Berthume, Kim (Mike) Renwick, Kari Berthume and Heather (Deb) Berthume; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his infant son Jeffery; father Loren; brother Todd Berthume; brother-in-law Frank Zemla and his
grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
