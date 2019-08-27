Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso, with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.
Sam was born July 7, 1943, in Ovid, to George and Thelma (Austin) Robinson. He entered the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1962-66. He was stationed many places, but his favorite was Thule, Greenland. He married the love of his life, Kathie, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, May 8, 1965.
He retired from Consumers Energy in 1998 after 31 years of service as a gas linesman. He enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR, football, baseball and recently began doing the dishes in “his” kitchen.
Sam is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathie; children Kris (Mark) Young, Ann (Tim) Murphy and Kevin Robinson; cherished granddaughter Erin Young; many grandpets; lifelong friend Bert Leland; and golf buddy Jim Shipley.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Stanley Robinson and his special Aunt Gladys Austin.
Memorials are suggested to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 29777 Telegraph Road (Onyx Office Building), Suite 1651, Southfield, MI 48034 or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
