Margaret Ellen Morence

Age 83, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her home.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating. Placement in the columbarium will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Owosso.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Margaret was born in Ovid, on Oct. 31, 1939, the daughter of Ashley Joseph and Vera Mae (Varco) Vincent. She attended Ovid High School and graduated with the class of 1957. Margaret married Harold Edward Morence Sr. in Owosso. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 19, 2011.
Margaret enjoyed playing Bingo and visiting the casinos. She and her husband loved driving around Michigan to see lighthouses. Margaret was a NASCAR fan and watched Harold race for many years at Owosso Speedway, which was her very first job at the age of 15. Margaret also enjoyed country music and went to many concerts.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine and Bob Crosby of Ovid; son Harold “Butch” and Maripatricia Morence of Ovid; son-in-law Dan Woodrum of Georgia; 12 grandchildren Brad (Heather) Torrey, Jamie (Mike) Workman, Emily Torrey, Joey (Ericka) Torrey, James Woodrum, Zach (Erin) Kelley, Jeremy (Jaclyn) Kelley, Ryan (Alyssa) Kelley, Kirsten (Dustin) Abbey, Erik Morence, Michelle Morence and William Morence; 26 great-grandchildren Tristan, Hailey, Kevin, Adrain, Gabby, Cole, Logan, Sarah, Shawn, Timothy, Layla, Gabriel, Evelyn, Mikayla, Hunter, Lily, Aubree, Vincent, Corbin, KateLynn, Keegan, Kaysen, Scarlet, Brooklyn, Jack and Casey; two great-great-grandchildren Alekai and one more on the way; brother Richard Vincent; sisters-in-law Mary Vincent and May Vincent, Martha Numerich and Diane Morence; brother-in-law Tom Morence; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Debra Torrey Woodrum; siblings Joyce (Donald) Babcock, Leon Vincent, Leroy Vincent and Lynwood Vincent; and sister-in-law Wanda Vincent.
Memorials may be made to Life in Christ Church 1833 W. M-21 Owosso, MI 48867.
