Duane I. Black

This community lost one of its best Dec. 7, 2021 when Duane Black, age 86, sadly passed.
Duane was born in Perry, the second of two children born to famed Shiawassee County trapper, Ivan V. Black and Doris (McDowl) Black.
Duane was a self-made man who as a young boy started out by working in the neighboring farmers’ fields. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and served his country as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard for six years. He became a successful business owner and community leader with long hours of honest, hard work. He was owner of Glasers Lumber Co. and President of the Shiawassee County Fair Board for many years. The lumber company and the fair were his passions, but he was committed to his community in many ways. He served on the board of a prominent local bank and as President of the Board of Education. He was also involved in and contributed to the Vernon District Public Library, Shiawassee County Police Dept., Durand-Vernon area Ambulance, and many more community establishments.
He was a brilliant business man and was always available to give out advice or help.
Duane was instrumental in moving the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds from McCurdy Park to its current location on Hibbard Road. He was able to bring the board and community together to turn a farmer’s field into a first-class operation. When the move was made, Duane donated the first building. We know this building as the Commercial Building. His contributions, not only monetary, but his knowledge of business played a major role in the success of our county fair then and today. Duane’s strong leadership was also a major factor in the speed and growth of construction of the fair over the years. He was very proud of the 4H and FFA and showed his support by purchasing many animals, and has continued to sponsor trophies to this day. His leadership still shows with the values he instilled in the successes of the fair.
Duane retired to Georgia, but made regular trips to Vernon for many years to make sure his lumber yards were running smoothly and visit his lifelong friends. He enjoyed traveling all over the world, but continued to be a farmer at heart, working on his land and taking care of his John Deere equipment.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years Sharee; their daughter Ivana Black, of Arizona; his brother Warren (Marlene) Black, of Owosso; children Diane Perrelli and Kristin Spencer; stepchildren Wade (Christine) Sulzmann and Summer (Douglas) Pugh; and many grandchildren.
He was interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon, just a few blocks from where he spent most of his life; his lumber yard.
Duane was a pillar of his community, a great husband, father and friend. He is forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed.
