Judy Marie Rose

Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steffani Glygoroff officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Judy was born March 2, 1953, in Lansing, the daughter of Arthur and Bessie (Cash) Buck.
She graduated from Perry Public Schools, class of 1971.
Judy attended Trinity United Methodist Church of Owosso. She enjoyed collecting ink pens, flying airplanes and repairing sewing machines and Kirby vacuum cleaners. Judy had a passion for accordions; she played, collected, repaired and sold them.
Judy was employed with General Motors for 32 years as a weld inspector.
Judy is survived by her loving family and friends; daughters JoAnn Armstrong and Teresa Wolansky; grandchildren Tristen Price and Bradley Kelley; great-granddaughter Amelia Rose Price; sisters Phyllis Motes and Kathy Lezovich; special friends Mark and Janet Keesler and Jasmine Kelley; ex-husband Max Dollarhite; and her cats Sassy, Butthead “Monkey” and Stinker.
She was predeceased by grandchildren Deven Lee Jeffries and Edward Dean Wallace Jr.; brothers Bobbie and Arnold Jr.; and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 720 S. Shiawassee St., Owosso, MI, 48867.
