Margaretta ‘Peggy’ Hagon

Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Sparrow Health System.
Peggy was born Feb. 25, 1950, in Midland, the daughter of Malcolm and Arlene (Hack) Smith.
She attended Clio Schools and graduated from Flint Northwestern.
Peggy had a love for dogs, especially her Yorkies. She enjoyed reading mystery novels, traveling with her husband in their motorhome and spending time with her family. After surviving breast cancer as a result of the care that she got at Memorial Healthcare, she volunteered many hours helping other cancer patients there.
She married Dennis Hagon Dec. 31, 1973, in Toledo, Ohio.
Peggy was a manager at AutoZone in Owosso for many years.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Nadyne (Michael) Richmond; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, brother Clifford Goddard and sister Betty Goddard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Memorial Healthcare Foundation in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
