Russell Edward Pedigo

Age 55, of Perry, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Bill Moull officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Russell was born Dec. 12, 1967 in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of Edward and Rosemary Pedigo.
He graduated from high school and attended Arizona State University and the University of Maryland.
Russell was an member of the Free Methodist Church, a volunteer with the Cub Scouts and a baseball coach. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, going on trips, camping and spending time with his family. Russell forever held a special place in his heart for his family of cats.
He married Holly Pavlica in Perry on Nov. 13, 1999.
Russell worked at Gestamp in Mason as a supervisor.
Russell is survived by his wife, sons, Matthew and Andrew; siblings, David Pedigo, Jackie (Steve) Rock, Jeff (Susan) Kelley and Rick (Joy) Kelley; . parents-in-law, Beverly and Harvey Jones; several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Those wishing to give memorial contributions are advised to direct them to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.