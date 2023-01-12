Warren ‘Mike’ Lee Haddrill

Age 86, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Yerian Cemetery.
Age 86, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Yerian Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Mike was born June 29, 1936, in Lake Orion, the son of William and Luella (Curtis) Haddrill.
He loved animals; especially his dogs “Gus” and he enjoyed watching his many favorite TV programs and his time working with the carnival in his early years.
Mike married Dorothea “Dot” Jean Hill on June 9, 1962.
He was employed through the years as a truck driver with APL and JB Hunt.
Mike is survived by his wife Dot; daughter Erica Holmes (John); son Eric Haddrill; grandchildren Cody (Stevie) Haddrill, Skyler Holmes, Shelby Holmes, Carter Holmes, Dayton Haddrill, Aerionna Haddrill and Zander Haddrill; brothers Jack, Ricky and Jim Haddrill; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
