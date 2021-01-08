Age 62, of Ovid, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Son, father, brother, and friend, Jerry was an Ovid-Else class of 1977 graduate.
Jerry had four children with Sandra Mills: April Mills, Jerry Mills, Terri Teachout and Stefan Mills. He had one child, Nick Mills, with Kim Barnum.
Jerry was the son of Carole Riojas, and brother to Jeff Mills, Melissa Bishop, Michele Robinson, and Heather Casteel.
Jerry worked at General Motors for 42 years where he was known as “Animal.” He was a proud member of the UAW local 602.
Jerry was predeceased by his father, Gerald Mills.
Jerry loved cars and teasing people. Rest easy Jerry.
Private family services were held by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Owosso.
