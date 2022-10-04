Patricia Roselyn McNamara

Age 90, of Owosso, entered eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Meadows in Owosso.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St., Owosso. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will celebrate.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso with the rosary prayer beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Patricia was born April 8, 1932, in New Haven Township, one of 10 children born to the late Fred and Nellie (Buckley) Butcher. She was a 1950 graduate of Chesaning High School. She married James C. McNamara, Sr. on Nov. 7, 1953, at St. Paul Catholic Church. Patricia loved spending time with her family and the friends she made throughout her life, both at work and at church. She worked for Magnatek as a secretary for 25 years, retiring in 1994. She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Altar Society, St. Elizabeth Seton Guild and the Nocturnal Adoration Society.
Patricia is survived by children James C. McNamara, Jr., Monica (Richard) Snyder, Julie McNamara, Mary Nell (Martin) Krhovsky and Maureen (Fred) Farkas; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Ruth Butcher; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by husband James, Sr.; son Timothy; grandson Jason; brothers Orville, James, Leo, Bernard and Lawrence; and sisters Nora, Rosemary, Agnes, and Phyllis.
The family wishes to thank all the friends and family who have expressed support for Patricia, by stopping into the Meadows for a visit or sent a card to lift up her spirits, especially her nieces, nephews and sister-in-law; Ruth Butcher, your love for her did not go unnoticed.
Patricia, as a faithful servant of God taught those around her from a passage in the Bible: “now faith, hope and love remain – these three things – and the greatest of these is love” 1 Corinthians 13:13. It is with this passage of love, the family requests memorials honoring her life are to be directed to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 111 N. Howell St., Owosso, MI, 48867.
