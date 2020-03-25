Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Bill was born March 20, 1940, in Logansport, Indiana, the son of Russell and Opal Drake.
He graduated from Logansport High School, class of 1958, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in 1962.
Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Kiwanis Club. He was a volunteer for Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County and Homeless Angels. He enjoyed growing flowers and traveling. Most of all, Bill loved spending time with his family and attending his grandsons many sporting and music events through the years.
He married Janet Perry in Muncie, Indiana, June 30, 1962.
Bill was employed as a teacher. He also worked at Borg-Warner, Diamond REO and Midland Ross as a metallurgist for 16 years.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son Brian (Hollie) Drake of Owosso; daughter Karen daSilva of Carmel, Indiana; grandsons Tyler Drake (Kaylee Smith), Connor (Jackie) Drake, Grant Drake (Brittany King), Alex daSilva and Ben daSilva; brother Allen (Doris) Drake; sisters Marilyn (Neil) Adams and Janet (John) Davis; many nieces, nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
Bill was predeceased by his infant son Neal, parents, grandparents, brother Kenneth Drake and son-in-law Mark daSilva.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
