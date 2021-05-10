Age 81, of New Lothrop, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Glenn was born May 28, 1939, to Glenn McComber Sr. and Myrtle (Suzor) McComber in Alma. He grew up in Ashley on the family farm with his parents and his sister, Janet.
Early on he went to a one-room school house and then later graduated from Fulton High School in Middleton. He then took some classes at Huntington College before joining the Air Force.
Following his time in the Air Force, Glenn attended the Allied Institute of Technology trade school on Michigan Avenue in Chicago to become a tool-and-die maker.
He completed his training and then got his first opportunity as a tool-and-die maker with Oloffson’s in Lansing. He worked well and became a journeyman tool-and-die maker. After 14 years at Oloffson’s, Glenn began working as a journeyman tool-and-die maker with General Motors in Flint.
Glenn worked in various GM factories over the next 45 years. In the fall of 2019, he was still packing his lunch and working six days a week. He retired in January 2020.
In April 1958, Glenn joined the Air Force and was a weapons mechanic at many different bases, including some in California, Germany, Guam and the Philippines. He was honorably discharged in June 1962.
Around the time that Glenn joined the Air Force, he met and began dating Sharon Purvis. They corresponded with letters during his time in the service. Their love continued to grow and, on Dec. 22, 1962, Glenn and Sharon married. They enjoyed a shared, committed, loving relationship, faith in God, and journey together over the next 391/2 years.
Glenn McComber Jr. was a man of faith who loved God, country, family and friends. He was a very hard-working, diligent man, who always took time out of his busy work schedule to spend time his family. He enjoyed planning and going on both camping and fishing trips with his family at places like Houghton Lake and Tawas. Glenn also enjoyed playing ball with his boys out in the yard. He and the boys worked together on things like car maintenance and repairs, the Pinewood Derby cars, mowing the yard, replacing fence posts, and other home projects.
He supported his two sons in whatever they chose to do throughout their lives. When his boys were performing during halftime of a football game at the local high school and Glenn was working, he would leave work, come back to see Daniel (percussion) and William (saxophone) perform with the marching band, and then he would return to finish his shift at GM.
Additionally, Glenn helped out as a den leader while Daniel and William were in the Boy Scouts of America.
He also helped his boys as they traveled for music lessons and performances throughout the years.
Glenn and his wife Sharon always worked together to be sincere, honest, hard-working, and loving role models for their boys; and to have a strong, caring family who attended church and prayed together, regularly enjoyed evening dinner together as a family, and journeyed through life, loving and supporting one another.
Glenn is survived by sons William McComber and Daniel (Jennifer) McComber; grandchildren Josiah, Gabriel, Ariel, Israel, Danielle, Ezra, and Eli; great-grandson Maijor and one on the way; and sister Janet (Eldon) Rohn.
He was predeceased by his parents Glenn (2000) and Myrtle McComber (2017); wife Sharon (2002); and brother-in-law Eldon Rohn (2017).
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the McGeehan Funeral Homes, Keck-Coleman Chapel, 1500 Waterford Parkway in St. Johns, MI.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, also at the McGeehan Funeral Homes, Keck-Coleman Chapel.
The family requests that any possible memorial contributions be directed to Hospice House of Shiawassee County. It is the Hospice House and the kind people who work there that helped Glenn to be as comfortable as possible during his stay there in those last days before his passing.
Hospice House is located at 2005 Copas Road, Owosso, MI, 48867. Their website is hospicehouseshia.org.
