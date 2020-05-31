Age 84, of Martin, Tennessee, died Sunday, May 23, 2020, at her residence. Shirley had late-stage heart disease.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood “Woody” Mason; parents Cecil and Odel McMillin Mason; grandchild Kendra L. Stumpfig; great-grandchild Jokobi Cornett; and siblings Dorothy Brooks, Charlie Mac Mason, Ruth Morrison and Syrina Byrd.
Shirley was born in the Camp Ground bottom and went to Chestnut Glade School both in Martin, Tennessee. She was a 1955 graduate of Martin High School and Lansing Business College in Lansing. She was an entrepreneur, co-owner with “Woody” with Mason Excavating, The Antique Flower and Ceramic Shop, and multiple real estate holdings all in Perry.
She drove a school bus in Perry, along with selling Tupperware, Sarah Covingtry jewelry and Avon. She loved playing cards, dancing, fresh cut flowers, dressing to the nines, auction sales, her churches, fine homes and traveling the world.
She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4063 in Perry. She was a longtime member of Perry Baptist Church and recently Central Baptist Church in Martin. Shirley lived her life to the fullest with zest and flare.
She is survived by her daughters Yvonne Mason, Bonnie Marvin and Vickie Stumpfig; grandchildren Vanessa Cornett, Kasandra Martinez and Karissa Sanchez; and great-grandchildren Juvell D. Cornett, Janaysia A. Cornett, Anastasia A. Cornett, Ava V. Cornett, David D. Martinez and Oliver N. Martinez.
A memorial graveside service and celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in Sandy Branch Cemetery in the Camp Ground Community with the Rev. Kylan Mann officiating. Family and friends may assemble at 12:45 p.m. in the cemetery.
Murphy Funeral Home,
Martin, Tennessee
