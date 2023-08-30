Joseph Shemanski

Age 78, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Corewell Health United Memorial Hospital, Greenville.
He was born October 1, 1944, in Sacramento, California, the son of Joseph and Donna (VanSickle) Shemanski Sr.
Joe spent his career in the grocery industry. He co-owned Perry IGA, owned and operated Shemanski’s Carrot Stick in Durand and Owosso and retired from Foods for Living in East Lansing. A humble, quiet man of integrity, Joe was a true servant, not only in his businesses, but with friends and family. Even though dementia robbed him of many functions, he retained his sweet disposition, quick wit and tenderness. He enjoyed fishing with his daughter, which always included donuts and chocolate milk. This continued with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years PJ; children Megan (Matt) Venema and Scott Short; grandchildren Logan, Christian and Chloe; sister Marilyn (Fred) Miles; and special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step father Royal Copeland.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Magnify Church, 6727 Kuttshill Dr., Rockford, Dr. Dan Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by K.E. Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.
