Patrick Allen Ingram Sr.

Age 70, of Durand, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill Wegher officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Patrick was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Hite and Ida (Warner) Ingram.
He graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing, class of 1971. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7955 in Durand.
He married his one true love Monica Fields at Resurrection Church in Lansing on June 19, 1971.
Patrick enjoyed people and helping them. He could always be found handing out candy, gadgets and trinkets. Patrick was a man of deep faith and prayer. Most of all, he loved and enjoyed his grandkids.
Patrick is survived by his wife Monica; children Patrick Allen (Lynn) Ingram Jr. and Will Ingram (Jenn Ward); grandchildren Christopher, Mary Ann, Nicholas, Katie and Benjamin; siblings Sharon Hammond, Kathi Sommer and Jan English; daughter at heart Jillian Lake and her five children whom he loved as grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Daniel, Gale and Mark; and sister Joyce Neitz.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County or the family.
