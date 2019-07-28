Harold V. Hall

Age 93, of Cookeville, TN passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.
Harold was born to Lushion Vance and Eunice Mae Hall in Owosso on Oct. 30, 1925.
A WWII veteran, Harold served proudly in the Pacific in the US Navy. Harold spent many years as a residential contractor before moving into the manufactured housing industry. After retirement he found that he loved making and selling donuts at his shop in the Flint Farmers Market.
He is survived by his loving wife Ruth (Truesdell); sons, David Hall (Pam) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kenneth Hall (Holley) of Cookeville, Tennessee; daughters, Carolyn Brown (David) of Cookeville, Tennessee and Elaine Bailey of Owosso. He took great delight in his five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He left behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Notably he is also survived by two brothers in their 90’s; Robert Hall of Tucson, Arizona and Richard Earl Hall of The Woodlands, Texas.
A memorial service for Harold will take place at 1 p.m. on August 23, at Calvary Baptist Church in Owosso.
